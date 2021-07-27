Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Hand Cream Set
$59.00
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
What it is: A limited-edition set of shea butter favorites, including full- and travel-size tubes of Shea Butter Hand Cream.
Need a few alternatives?
Tom Ford
Soleil Blanc Body Oil Set ($90 Value)
BUY
$72.00
Nordstrom
megababe
Thigh Rescue
BUY
$14.00
Megababe
Nécessaire
The Body Wash
BUY
$25.00
Nordstrom
St. Tropez
Jumbo Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
BUY
$46.00
$80.00
Nordstrom
More from L’Occitane
L'Occitane
L'occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil
BUY
$68.00
Adore Beauty
L'Occitane
Verbena Mandarin Melting Hand Cream
BUY
$24.00
L'Occitane
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Bergamot Ultra Light Body Cream
BUY
$44.00
L'Occitane
L'Occitane
Hand Cream Trio Gift Set
BUY
$29.00
Amazon
More from Body Care
Tom Ford
Soleil Blanc Body Oil Set ($90 Value)
BUY
$72.00
Nordstrom
megababe
Thigh Rescue
BUY
$14.00
Megababe
Nécessaire
The Body Wash
BUY
$25.00
Nordstrom
St. Tropez
Jumbo Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
BUY
$46.00
$80.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted