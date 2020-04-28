L'Occitane

Shea Butter Hand Cream, 5.2 Oz

$29.00

This creamy balm with 20% Shea Butter, honey, almond extracts and coconut oil are blended to create this extremely effective formula. The rich texture leaves hands soft and smooth, can be applied as often as needed.Tips & Tricks - Hands speak your age--but not indelibly. Shea Butter is used traditionally by African woman to soothe and smooth skin exposed to Earth's fiercest ultraviolet conditions, and now can help relieve and restore yours. Massage this silky treatment into hands to counter dryness as often as needed Featured Ingredients Organic Shea Butter Rich in fatty acids and unsaponifiable, Shea Butter is an ideal beauty ingredient that has been used for centuries by women in Sub-saharan Africa to nourish and protect their skin and hair. The international success of L’Occitane’s shea butter products can be shared with several thousand Burkinabé women, who are committed to developing a sustainable, fair trade shea butter supply chain. Organic Spring Honey Known for its soothing and nourishing properties, it helps soften the skin. Sweet Almond Oil Rich in omega 6 and 9, it nourishes and softens the skin. This almond oil is mostly used for its soothing and softening action on sensitive and dry skin. AQUA/WATER - BUTYROSPERMUM PARKII (SHEA) BUTTER - GLYCERIN - DIMETHICONE - CETEARYL ALCOHOL - GLYCERYL STEARATE - LINUM USITATISSIMUM (LINSEED) SEED EXTRACT - MEL EXTRACT/HONEY EXTRACT - PRUNUS AMYGDALUS DULCIS (SWEET ALMOND) FRUIT EXTRACT - ALTHAEA OFFICINALIS ROOT EXTRACT - COCOS NUCIFERA (COCONUT) OIL - BRASSICA CAMPESTRIS (RAPESEED) STEROLS - HELIANTHUS ANNUUS (SUNFLOWER) SEED OIL - POLYACRYLAMIDE - CETEARETH-33 - UREA - XANTHAN GUM - PEG-100 STEARATE - BUTYLENE GLYCOL - C13-14 ISOPARAFFIN - LAURETH-7 - ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN - SODIUM HYDROXIDE - BENZOIC ACID - DEHYDROACETIC ACID - PHENOXYETHANOL - CHLORPHENESIN - ALCOHOL - TOCOPHEROL - PARFUM/FRAGRANCE - LINALOOL - COUMARIN - CITRONELLOL - ALPHA-ISOMETHYL IONONE - LIMONENE - GERANIOL