Eu'Genia

Shea Butter Gift Set – Mix

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At 54kibo

The Eu'Genia Shea Butter Gift Set is the perfect contemporary African gift with the highest quality luxury shea butter in the world; over 80% shea content compared to 5% average in the market. This unique gift is handmade in Ghana by a mother- daughter team dedicated to sourcing high quality shea butter. Partnering with hundreds of sustainably paid farmers, Eu'Genia delivers the best quality product in sleek, modern packaging. Each set contains 2oz each of Lavender (82.5% shea), Grapefruit (82.5% shea), Fragrance-Free (82.5% shea), and dermatological (100% shea butter). Note: given the superior quality of the product, a little bit goes a long way. Rich in vitamins A, E, and K