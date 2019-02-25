Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Brandon Maxwell
Shawl Collar Blazer
$2195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
Brandon Maxwell's blazer was created with a tailored fit and classic shawl collar. Style it with a red scarf and the matching skirt to mirror the brand's runway look.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
VEDA
Richie Wool Blazer Camel
$277.00
from
VEDA
BUY
DETAILS
Bevza
Double-color Jacket Silver
€675.00
from
Bevza
BUY
DETAILS
Petar Petrov
Color-block Linen-blend Blazer
$1225.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Flannel Suit Jacket
$700.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
More from Brandon Maxwell
DETAILS
Brandon Maxwell
Cape-accented Bias Cut Silk Gown
$2795.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Brandon Maxwell
V-neck Mini Dress
$1895.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Brandon Maxwell
Draped Crepe Halterneck Gown
£1673.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Brandon Maxwell
Cutout-accented Gathered Gown
$7995.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted