Bevel

Shaving Kit For Men

$89.95 $74.95

Buy Now Review It

LUXURY SAFETY RAZOR KIT - This shaving kit includes everything you need for a cleaner, smoother shave that reduces bumps, ingrown hairs, and skin irritation PERFECT GIFT FOR MEN - The Bevel Starter Shave Kit makes for the perfect mens gift for your father, husband, son, or friend, for any holiday HIGH QUALITY - Bevel products are designed to provide a high quality and premium grooming experience DERMATOLOGIST TESTED - Bevel products are clinically tested to help prevent razor bumps and irritation CONTENTS - The Bevel Shave System includes The Bevel Safety Razor, Bevel Badger Shave Brush, Bevel Shave Cream, Bevel Priming Oil, Bevel Restoring Balm and 20 Bevel Replacement Blades Product Description Typical aftershaves contain alcohol, which can dry out and irritate your skin. Instead, the Bevel Restoring Balm is an alcohol-free aftershave lotion that gives your skin a dose of moisture and helps to soothe your skin after your Bevel Shave. Use your Bevel Restoring Balm as the last step in the Bevel Shave System for a consistently smooth shave and clearer skin. The Bevel Shave System consists of The Bevel Razor, Bevel Badger Brush, Bevel Shave Cream, Bevel Priming Oil, Bevel Restoring Balm and Bevel Blades. From the Manufacturer