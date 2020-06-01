Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Shaveworks
Shaveworks The Cool Fix Rollerball
£20.70
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Shaveworks The Cool Fix Rollerball
Need a few alternatives?
Solimo
5-blade Motionsphere Razor For Men
$17.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Baxter of California
De Razor Set
$312.00
$156.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Nads Natural
Natural Sugar Wax
$12.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Flamingo
Face Wax Kit
$10.00
from
Flamingo
BUY
More from Shaveworks
Shaveworks
Pearl Soufflé Luxurious Shave Cream
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Shaveworks
The Cool Fix Lip & Brow Formula Post-wax Rollerball
$21.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Shaveworks
The Coolfix Rollerball 10ml
£21.00
£12.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Shaveworks
The Cool Fix™ Lip & Brow Formula Post-wax Rollerball
$21.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Body Care
Pipette
Hand Sanitizer
$4.99
from
Pipette
BUY
Solimo
5-blade Motionsphere Razor For Men
$17.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Dollar Shave Club
The Executive
$10.00
from
Dollar Shave Club
BUY
Baxter of California
De Razor Set
$312.00
$156.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted