Hanni

Shave Starter Set

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Looking for effortless spring dressing? Meet INDY. This easy slide silhouette is finished with the buzzy braid details you love—for added comfort, and unparalleled style. We'll be wearing ours with breezy spring dresses and tailored linen trousers alike. Synthetic Upper Rubber Outsole Synthetic Sock 0.6" Heel Height Imported