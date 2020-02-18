Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Flamingo
Shave Set
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Flamingo
If you’re new to Flamingo, this is the place to start. We bundled our award-winning razor with our (also) award-winning shave gel, and body lotion. Trust us, it’s everything you need for a great shave.
Need a few alternatives?
Joy
Teal Women's Razor Handle And 2 Razor Blade Refills
$8.97
from
Walmart
BUY
Oui The People
Rose Gold Razor + Shave Gel-to-milk
$139.00
from
Oui The People
BUY
Wakse
Reusable Melting Pot
$10.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
NaturalRays
Wax Warmer, Hair Removal Home Waxing Kit
$35.59
$28.89
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Flamingo
Flamingo
Face Wax Kit
$10.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Flamingo
Face Wax Kit (20)
$10.00
from
Flamingo
BUY
Flamingo
Original Shave Set
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Flamingo
Body Wax Kit
$10.00
from
Flamingo
BUY
More from Body Care
Joy
Teal Women's Razor Handle And 2 Razor Blade Refills
$8.97
from
Walmart
BUY
Ana Luisa
Nikki Door Knocker Earrings
$55.00
$46.75
from
Ana Luisa
BUY
promoted
Hempz
Herbal Body Moisturizer
$21.99
from
CVS
BUY
promoted
Dr. Teal's
Body Lotion
$6.99
from
CVS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted