Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Uncommon Goods

Shattered Glass Ceiling Paperweight

$48.00
At Uncommon Goods
A tribute to all the women who have ever crushed it, the Shattered Glass Ceiling Paperweight® symbolizes all the breakthroughs achieved by women past, present, and future. The piece of manually cracked glass is displayed between two solid panes, and the design is set in pewter with "Shattered Glass Ceiling Paperweight" engraved on the bottom. Handmade from imported materials in Lincoln, Rhode Island.Unique patterns are created when the glass is broken, making each piece one-of-a-kind. Check out our Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace® here. © 2017 UncommonGoods, LLC
Featured in 1 story
The Gifts Your Mom Really Wants, Based On Her Sign
by Sara Coughlin