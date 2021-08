Stetson

Shasta 10x Premier Cowboy Hat

The Shasta 10X Premier Cowboy Hat is constructed of 10X Beaver Fur Felt and features a classic cattleman crown, breathable leather interior sweatband and 3-piece buckle accented hat band. 10X Quality Beaver Fur Felt. Made in USA. Brim: 4" Crown: 4 5/8" 10X Beaver Fur Felt Cattleman Crease Crown Satin Lining 3-Piece Buckle Accented Hat Band Premier Collection Shipping Note: Ships in a premium hat box for secure transport and storing.