Patch

Sharon - Parlour Palm

£7.50

Buy Now Review It

At Patch

Likes Sharon the Chamaedorea loves bright but filtered light and a humid atmosphere. She can withstand a darker spot too. Dislikes Sharon does not like direct light as harsh sun will scorch her leaves. Health and benefits The Chamaedorea made it on to the NASA's list of 50 indoor plants that clean the air. Watering and feeding Very little water is needed in Winter to keep our Chamaedorea happy: allow the top of the soil to dry out before watering again. In summer, make sure to keep the soil moist at all times. Feeding Sharon every couple of months with a liquid fertiliser will be more than enough. Living with pets and children Our Chamaedorea is non-toxic to dogs, cats - and humans!