Shark

Shark Zu561 Navigator Lift-away

$239.99 $127.99

Buy Now Review It

Lift-away: Press a button to lift the canister away and easily clean hard-to-reach areas. Anti-allergen complete seal technology and a HEPA filter trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum. Powerful and lightweight upright vacuum. Portable and versatile at only 12.5 pounds Brushroll shutoff allows for both deep carpet and gentle bare floor cleaning Swivel steering for excellent control to maneuver around furniture What's included: Wide upholstery tool, dusting brush, 24" crevice tool, 5.5" crevice tool