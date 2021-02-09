Shark

Shark Sv1112 Rotator Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum

$189.99 $145.99

Description Details: Maintain a clean home with ease with the Shark SV1112 Rotator Freestyle Pro cordless vacuum. Swivel steering and the LED headlight make reaching small spaces a cinch, while the lightweight design ensures smooth operation. The charger also functions as a convenient storage spot, and the large battery charges in just four hours, so you're always ready to handle messes. Features: Rechargeable cordless convenience Powerful and lightweight at only 7.5-pounds 2-speed brushroll, optimized for carpet and bare floors Powerful LED headlights on nozzle XL-capacity, easy to empty dust cup Cordless, Rechargeable Battery, Lightweight Color: Purple Assembly required Assembly Required Country of Origin: China