SharkNinja

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-away (nv501)

$299.99 $159.99

Powerful upright vacuum with Lift-Away pod for convenient cleaning of stairs and above-floor areas. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology + HEPA Rotator Technology Enhanced Swivel Steering and better deep carpet cleaning Lightweight & Ultra-Quiet Operation Premium Pet Tools, Ergo Cleaning Accessories The Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away features two vacuums in one. This powerful upright is also portable Lift-Away that makes vacuuming quick and easy on both carpets and bare floors. You’ll find this vacuum completely versatile. It’s armed with swivel steering to maneuver around furniture, features a power nozzle with LED headlights, and includes a brush roll on/off to provide superior performance. The Rotator also features Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology + HEPA filtration to trap 99.9%* of dust and allergens inside the vacuum. Combined with two foam filters, this dust containment system helps keep allergy-causing agents from releasing back into the air. Additional accessories include a pet power brush, crevice tool, straight suction nozzle and a wide pet upholstery tool. An extra-long 30 foot long power cord allows you to clean larges spaces easily. It is even exceptionally quiet, so you won’t disrupt your household either! *Based on ASTM F1977 of particles between 0.3 and 0.5 microns