Shark

Shark Rotator Powered Lift-away Truepet Self-powered Upright Bagless Vacuum (nv752)

$399.99 $219.99

Buy Now Review It

At Kohl's

PRODUCT FEATURES Full-sized Powered Lift-Away canister detaches to deep clean hard-to-reach areas while still delivering power to keep the brushroll spinning. TruePet motorized brush roll enables pet hair removal on carpets or hard floors. 3-in-1 lift-away design offers upright mode, pod mode or canister mode. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology + a HEPA filter traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum. Rotator technology with swivel steering offers easily mobility. 10-inch cleaning path covers a wide area.