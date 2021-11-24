United States
Shark
Shark Rotator Powered Lift-away Truepet Self-powered Upright Bagless Vacuum (nv752)
$399.99$219.99
At Kohl's
PRODUCT FEATURES Full-sized Powered Lift-Away canister detaches to deep clean hard-to-reach areas while still delivering power to keep the brushroll spinning. TruePet motorized brush roll enables pet hair removal on carpets or hard floors. 3-in-1 lift-away design offers upright mode, pod mode or canister mode. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology + a HEPA filter traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum. Rotator technology with swivel steering offers easily mobility. 10-inch cleaning path covers a wide area.
More from Shark
Shark
Shark® Apex® Uplight™ Lift-away® Duoclean® Self-cleaning Brushroll Vacuum
$179.00$329.99Bed Bath and Beyond
Shark
Shark Ai Rv2001 Wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum With Advanced Navigation
$179.00$449.00Bed Bath and Beyond