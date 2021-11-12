Shark

Shark Pro Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum With Self-cleaning Brushroll

$199.00 $99.00

At Walmart

This Shark® Upright Vacuum has powerful suction for deep cleaning and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology® to trap dust and debris. With an extendable hose for up to 11 feet of total reach and a self-cleaning brushroll to eliminate hair wrap. Self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup and no hair wrap. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter trap 99. 9%* of dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner. (*based on ASTM F1977, down to . 3 microns. ) Large-capacity, easy-to-empty dust cup for extended cleaning without interruption. An extendable hose gives you up to 11 feet of total reach for vacuuming above the floor and in tight spaces. A lightweight design and Swivel Steering for easy maneuverability. Additional tools to tackle stubborn pet hair and hard-to-reach spaces. We aim to show you accurate product information. Manufacturers, suppliers and others provide what you see here, and we have not verified it.