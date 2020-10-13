Shark

Shark Nv752 Rotator Powered Lift-away

$399.00 $299.99

Shark's original full-sized Powered Lift-Away. The pod detaches to deep-clean hard-to-reach areas while still delivering power to keep the brushroll spinning. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter trap over 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum. Large capacity with full-size performance for a whole-home clean LED headlights to spot hidden debris. Fingertip controls allow you to easily switch from Hard Floor to Carpet mode. 5-year limited warranty Extra tools included like the Pet Power Brush to tackle pet hair, embedded dirt and more. What's included: Pet multi-tool, pet power brush, 12" crevice tool