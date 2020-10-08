Shark

Shark Iq R101ae With Self-empty Base

$599.99 $334.99

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans - no more hair wrap. PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. TOTAL HOME MAPPING + ROOM SELECT: Maps your home and lets you choose which rooms to clean right now. ROW-BY-ROW CLEANING: Methodically cleans row by row and then navigates room to room for complete home coverage. RECHARGE AND RESUME: The Shark IQ Robot vacuum will return to the dock, recharge, and can pick up where it left off.