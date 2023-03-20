Shark FlexStyle

Shark Flexstyle Black/rose Gold

£299.99

Buy Now Review It

At Shark

Style while you dry with no heat damage. Rotate from dryer to hair styler – transform your routine with powerful, fast drying & versatile multi-styling. 5 ways to style - Curl, Straighten, Volumise, Smooth, Define Style while you dry with no heat damage Perfect for all hair types More smoothness & shine, less frizz & fly-aways* Includes Auto-Wrap Curlers, Paddle Brush, Oval Brush, Concentrator, Diffuser & Storage Case Powerful, fast drying meets versatile multi-styling. With a single twist, Shark FlexStyle rotates between a powerful hair dryer and a versatile styling wand. Compact and lightweight, enjoy salon results wherever you go. *Versus air drying.