Shark

Shark Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shark

With Shark FlexStyle, you can easily transform between a powerful, fast, no-heat-damage hair dryer, and an ultra-versatile multi-styler. One twist is all it takes to flex from one to the other. Unlock the ability to curl, volumise, smooth, and dry. The Shark FlexStyle is for any hair type, any skill set, for all hair kind.