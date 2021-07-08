Dress Forum

Shark-bite Hem Midi Dress

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 62799747; Color Code: 040 ‘70s-look midi dress in a flowy shirt style, by Dress Forum. Made from a lightweight, flowing fabric with a paisley print and asymmetrical shark-bite hem. Blousy top fitted with long blouson sleeves, partial button-front closure and pintuck detailing at the chest. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Dry clean - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 5’5” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Length: 47”