United States
Shark
Shark Apex Duoclean With Zero-m Self-cleaning Brushroll Powered Lift-away Upright Vacuum (az1002)
$469.99$249.99
At Kohl's
The next-generation Shark Navigator lightweight upright vacuum features the Zero-M self-cleaning brushroll to deliver nonstop hair removal. Lift-Away technology makes it easy to clean stairs and furniture, and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.
More from Shark
Shark
Shark® Apex® Uplight™ Lift-away® Duoclean® Self-cleaning Brushroll Vacuum
$179.00$329.99Bed Bath and Beyond
Shark
Shark Ai Rv2001 Wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum With Advanced Navigation
$179.00$449.00Bed Bath and Beyond