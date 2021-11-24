Shark

Shark Apex Duoclean With Zero-m Self-cleaning Brushroll Powered Lift-away Upright Vacuum (az1002)

$469.99 $249.99

Buy Now Review It

At Kohl's

The next-generation Shark Navigator lightweight upright vacuum features the Zero-M self-cleaning brushroll to deliver nonstop hair removal. Lift-Away technology makes it easy to clean stairs and furniture, and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.