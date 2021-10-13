The Body Shop

Share The Joy Advent Calendar

C$89.00

At The Body Shop

Count down to Christmas Eve with the 24 little treats hiding inside our Share the Joy Advent Calendar. Not only does our new beauty advent calendar have an amazing pop-up construction that transports you to our joyful Christmas world. It’s packed with lots of little head-to-toe treats for keeping you and that beautiful body pampered all season. We won’t spoil the surprise, but we’ll give you some hints on what you might discover inside… Perhaps you’ll find a couple of our wonderfully fragrant, tub-transforming Bath Bubbles. Or maybe you’ll find some of our new Body Butters to love yourself with 96hr moisture. There might even be a Sheet Mask or two to pamper and refresh you and your skin. You’ll have to wait to discover what else is hidden inside. If you can’t wait, spoiler alert: our menu below tells you exactly what’s waiting for you in this amazing beauty advent calendar. Inside every box, you’ll also find a little act of kindness so you can share some selfless love and joy with your friends, family and community. If you want to spread joy even further, why not share a few of your body-loving surprises with your favourite humans too? Treat yourself or someone special. Christmas gifts don’t get much better than this. This gift doesn’t just bring joy to yourself and the people you love. Discover how it also helps spread the love and share the joy with the most selfless people in our community.