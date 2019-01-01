Share Transparent Cabin Trolley crafted in resistant 100% polycarbonate, created for those who have nothing to hide except maybe their unmentionables that can be stored in the removable laundry bag. Ideal for brief journeys of maximum 5 days. Featuring transparent iconic dented design, 4 multi-directional double wheels for maximum mobility, retractable carry handle with yellow and black QR-code plaque to access the label’s app, incorporated TSA lock, two-way zip fastening , internal compression straps, mesh compartment, pouch pocket to organise smaller items and removable laundry bag. In compliance with all airline requirements.