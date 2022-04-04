Sheertex

Shaping Sheer Tights

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sheertex

The best shaping tights you’ll ever have. Made with our ultra-strong proprietary sheer knit, and featuring a comfortable control top that gives “smoothing” a new meaning. Patent-pending technology, designed and manufactured in Canada. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions. Every pair comes with a 90 Day no-rip, snag or tear guarantee. Sheerness: Sheer, 30 Denier 90 Day Worry-Free Guarantee Made strong by Sheertex™ Knit Technology