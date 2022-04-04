Lindex

Shaping Dress

£29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lindex

Lindex is one of Europe's leading fashion companies, with approximately 450 stores in 18 markets and sales online worldwide through third-party partnerships. Lindex offers inspiring and affordable fashion and the assortment includes several different concepts within womenswear, kidswear, lingerie and cosmetics. Lindex’s higher purpose is to inspire and empower women everywhere, and Lindex’s sustainability promise is to make a difference for future generations by empowering women, respecting the planet and ensuring human rights.