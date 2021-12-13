Tarte

An iconic stocking stuffer: tarte's Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer Best-Sellers Set, a hydrating concealer + 2 best-selling formulas! Benefits The perfect way to try these best-sellers or gift them to your bestie! NEW fun-size Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer: 24-hour hydrating version of the best-selling, full-coverage concealer from America's #1 concealer brand* Travel-size Maneater Mascara: massive volume, length & curl Travel-size Maracuja Juicy Lip in hibiscus: all-in-1 vegan balm, gloss, color & treatment with a with a mauve berry tint *Source: The NPD Group, Inc./U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Sales. FY2022 Features CONCEALER CLINICAL RESULTS* 24-hr hydration 12-hr crease-proof 12-hr wear Waterproof IN A CONSUMER PANEL STUDY:* 100% agree it feels hydrating & lightweight 100% agree it doesn't look or feel dry or cakey 100% agree their undereyes look smoother 100% agree it looks natural on skin 100% agree it makes you look less tired 100% agree it covers dark circles & blemishes 100% would recommend to a friend 97% said it doesn't settle into lines 94% said skin looks more youthful *based on a study of 33 subjects MASCARA CLINICAL RESULTS: Volumizes & lengthens Ophthalmologist tested Safe for contact lens wearers, dermatologist tested: Concealer, Mascara, Juicy Lip Vegan: Concealer, Juicy Lip Includes Fun-size shape tape ultra creamy concealer Travel-size Maracuja Juicy Lip in hibiscus Travel-size Maneater Mascara