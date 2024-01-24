Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Tarte
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
$32.00
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta
Need a few alternatives?
Tarte
Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer
BUY
$15.00
$32.00
Ulta
Tarte
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
BUY
$15.00
$32.00
Ulta
Tarte
Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
BUY
$15.00
$32.00
Ulta
Charlotte Tilbury
Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer
BUY
£26.00
Charlotte Tilbury
More from Tarte
Tarte
Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer
BUY
$15.00
$32.00
Ulta
Tarte
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
BUY
$15.00
$32.00
Ulta
Tarte
Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
BUY
$15.00
$32.00
Ulta
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Shimmer Glass
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
More from Makeup
Tarte
Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer
BUY
$15.00
$32.00
Ulta
Tarte
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
BUY
$15.00
$32.00
Ulta
Tarte
Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
BUY
$15.00
$32.00
Ulta
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
BUY
£30.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted