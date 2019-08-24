Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Tarte
Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tarte
Keep your makeup look on lock with this vegan, weightless setting spray that locks down makeup for 16 hours! The patented micro mister allows for even application to set your makeup & helps to make it waterproof, sweatproof & transfer-proof.
Featured in 2 stories
18 Cruelty-Free Makeup Brands To Know
by
Us
Every Other Good Sale That's NOT Prime Day
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Smashbox
Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer
$39.00
$19.50
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Makeup Obsession
Fit Fix Extra Hold Makeup Fixing Spray
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Vichy
Dermablend Make-up Setting Powder
£17.98
£13.49
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
All Nighter Long-lasting Makeup Setting Spray
$33.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Tarte
DETAILS
Tarte
Shape Tape Contour Concealer
£23.00
from
Tarte
BUY
DETAILS
Tarte
Shape Tape Contour Concealer
$27.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Tarte
Tarte Tartelette 2 In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette
$39.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Tarte
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12 Hour Blush
$29.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted