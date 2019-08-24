WHAT IT IS
Vegan, translucent powder that flawlessly blurs, bakes & sets your makeup so it lasts all day, without making you think twice about having flashback in your friend’s IG post.
WHAT IT DOES
Both translucent formulas blend into a wide range of skin tones to mattify & absorb oil
Diffuses light to make skin look radiant while preventing flashback in photos
Blurs the appearance of fine lines & imperfections
Netted sifter dispenses the perfect amount of powder without the mess
Puff included for on-the-go application!
Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten