Tarte

Shape Tape Concealer Best-sellers Set

$29.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

An iconic stocking stuffer: tarte's Shape Tape Concealer Best-Sellers Set, the cult-fave concealer + 2 best-selling formulas! Benefits The perfect way to try these best-sellers or gift them to your bestie! NEW Fun-Size Shape Tape Concealer: the best-selling, 16-hr full-coverage concealer from America's #1 concealer brand* Travel-size Maneater Mascara: massive volume, length & curl Travel-size Maracuja Juicy Lip in rose: all-in-1 vegan balm, gloss, color & treatment with a rosy tint *Source: The NPD Group, Inc./U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Sales. FY2020 Features CONCEALER CLINICAL RESULTS* 16-hour wear 12-hour crease-proof Waterproof Non-comedogenic IN A CONSUMER PANEL STUDY:* 100% agree it doesn't crease or look cakey 100% agree skin looks & feels smoother 100% agree undereyes look smoother 100% agree it covers dark circles 100% would recommend to a friend 97% agree it blurs & smooths appearance of wrinkles & fine lines *based on a study of 32 subjects MASCARA CLINICAL RESULTS: Volumizes & lengthens Ophthalmologist tested Safe for contact lens wearers and dermatologist tested: concealer, mascara, juicy lip Vegan: concealer, juicy lip Includes Fun-Size Shape Tape Concealer Travel-Size Maracuja Juicy Lip in rose Travel-Size Maneater Mascara