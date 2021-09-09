Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Tarte
Shape Tape Concealer
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tarte
shape tape concealer
Need a few alternatives?
Tarte
Shape Tape Concealer
BUY
$29.00
Tarte
UOMA Beauty
Stay Woke Luminous Brightening Concealer
BUY
£21.00
Cult Beauty
Max Factor
Facefinity All Day Flawless Concealer
BUY
£9.99
Boots
bareMinerals
Original Liquid Mineral Concealer
BUY
£24.00
LookFantastic
More from Tarte
Tarte
Shape Tape Concealer
BUY
$29.00
Tarte
Tarte
Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara
BUY
$23.00
Tarte
Tarte
Amazonian Clay Bb Tinted Moisturizer Spf 20
BUY
$28.80
$36.00
DermStore
Tarte
Brazilliance Plus Self Tanner
BUY
$39.00
DermStore
More from Makeup
Huda Beauty
Silk Balm
BUY
£18.00
Cult Beauty
Max Factor
Colour Elixir Lipstick
BUY
£8.99
Boots
Huda Beauty
Power Bullet Matte Lipstick
BUY
£22.00
Cult Beauty
Givenchy
Le Rouge Deep Velvet Powdery Matte Lipstick
BUY
£28.13
FeelUnique
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted