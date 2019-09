Farrow

Shannon Button Up Jacket

$108.00

Lightweight corduroy jacket from Farrow. Pointed collar. Straight front and back yoke. Exaggerated drop shoulders. Pleated balloon sleeves with single-button cuffs. Front button closure. Flap pocket details at chest. Angled front welt pockets. Straight hem with buttoned tab adjustments at back. Unlined.