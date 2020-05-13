Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skin
Shani Silk Chiffon Midi Chemise
$315.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Verishop
Description: Lightweight and luxurious, Skin’s silky Shani Chemise feels like a dream every time you put it on.
More from Skin
Skin
Opaline Tulle-cups Cotton-blend Bralette
£85.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Skin
Cashmere Ballet Flats
$98.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Skin
Silk-blend Satin Pyjama Shirt
£200.00
£100.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Skin
Racerback Tulle Bralette
$70.00
from
Journelle
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted