Cupshe

Shangrila Solids Wrap Front Tankini

$32.99 $26.72

Buy Now Review It

At cupshe

B b***m Body Type:Curvy Size Typically Wear:L Read helps to cover the mama-belly and it does! Love the unique color. Wish little more support in chest but overall I love the suit. I got a Lg. 5’6” 170lb heavier in belly area. 0 02 / 08 / 2022 B b***m Read it helps hide Mama-Belly—it does! Love the unique color. Quality is good and have worn it a few times! I got a L. I am 5’6” 170lbs. Really like the suit! 0 02 / 08 / 2022 S s***m I went with the medium due to previous comments and fits beautifully. Color looks great with my tan !! 0 29 / 06 / 2022 M m***m So flattering! Love this! 0 15 / 06 / 2022 J J***n Fit:Just Right Size Typically Wear:L Age:45+ Shipping & Delivery:Very satisfied Body Type:Curvy Gorgeous Terrific fit and quality. I wish there were more colors 0 10 / 06 / 2022