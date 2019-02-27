Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Topshop
Shanghai Mini Bag
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
This mini handbag features a detailed gorgeous print and will be sure to add extra style to any outfit. 100% Polyester.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
H&M
Satin Clutch Bag
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Mini Tote Bag With Studs
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Sara Battaglia
Lady Me Two-tone Silk Clutch
$890.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Rosenhof Art Factory
Raf Clutch
$177.00
from
Tictail
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Clutches
DETAILS
Jenny Bird
Ora Hoops Earrings In Gold
C$115.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Glitz Diamante Pink Grab Bag
£27.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
By Far
Crocodile-embossed Top Handle Bag
$560.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Nail Polish, Blues, Go Overboard
C$11.91
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted