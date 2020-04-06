SEEN

Shampoo, Fragrance Free

Dermatologist-designed, non-comedogenic shampoo that won’t clog pores. Leaves your hair feeling fresh and clean and your skin happier. Say goodbye to pore-clogging ingredients and hidden irritants and hello to beautiful hair and healthier skin. GOOD FOR All hair types All skin types NO LIST Formulated without sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, dyes, fragrance, pore-clogging oils, formaldehyde/ formaldehyde releasers, or animal testing. Free of compromise. KEY INGREDIENTS Hemisqualane Nature’s answer to silicone. Sugar-derived, it provides color and heat protection, reduces frizz and keeps hair smooth. Unlike silicone, it biodegrades and doesn’t clog pores. Bisabolol Provides skin-soothing properties. Full Ingredients: Water, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Cocamidopropylamine Oxide, Glycerin, Acrylates Copolymer, Glycol Distearate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, C13-15 Alkane, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-7, Bisabolol, Citric Acid, Disodium Edta, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Aminomethyl Propanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate