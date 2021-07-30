Moroccanoil

Shampoo & Conditioner Set ($108 Value)

$73.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A limited-edition set featuring MOROCCANOIL best-sellers, including full sizes of Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner. Set includes: - Full-size Hydrating Shampoo (16.9 oz.): a gentle, daily cleansing shampoo infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil that leaves hair healthy, shiny and more manageable. - Full-size Hydrating Conditioner (16.9 oz.): a moisturizing, daily-use conditioner infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil to help leave hair healthy. - Travel-size MOROCCANOIL Treatment (0.85 oz.): an award-winning hair treatment with argan oil that leaves hair nourished, manageable and smooth. - Travel-size All-in-One Leave-In Conditioner (0.67 oz.): a multitasking spray with a lightweight, milky formula that instantly detangles and hydrates hair. How to use: Massage the shampoo through wet hair and scalp, then rinse. After shampooing, gently squeeze excess water from your hair and apply conditioner from mid-lengths to ends. Leave on for 1–2 then rinse well. Spray All-in-One Leave-In Conditioner through clean, towel-dried hair, pressing firmly on the pump to ensure even distribution. Comb through and style as usual. Apply a small amount of MOROCCANOIL Treatment to clean, towel-dried hair from mid-lengths to ends. Blow-dry or let air-dry naturally.