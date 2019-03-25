Friendly Soap

Castor oil has been used for centuries as a natural hair conditioner and scalp treatment. We combine this with coconut oil and olive oil to produce a rich, moisturising lavender tea tree shampoo bar. The essential oils of lavender and tea tree are favoured for their antibacterial qualities and promoting healthy hair growth. A long-lasting and compact alternative to plastic bottles of liquid shampoo, one Friendly lavender tea tree shampoo bar will last as long as three bottles of liquid shampoo. And it loves to travel.