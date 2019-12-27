Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Sweaty Betty
Shakti Wool Blend Turtleneck Sweater
$190.00
$113.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A cozy rib brings texture and warmth to a versatile turtleneck sweater that will take you stylishly from a morning yoga glass to brunch with friends.
More from Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty
Thermodynamic Thermal 7/8 Running Leggings
$135.00
from
Sweaty Betty
BUY
Sweaty Betty
Save $40 On Your Betty Base Layer Set
$105.00
from
Sweaty Betty
BUY
Sweaty Betty
Swift Running Belt
$40.00
from
Sweaty Betty
BUY
Sweaty Betty
All Sport Backpack
£85.00
from
Sweaty Betty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted