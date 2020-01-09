Hearth & Hand

Whether you're completing a reading nook or adding additional functional style to your living room, this Wood Accent Stool from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia is the perfect pick. Crafted with a solid rubberwood frame for lasting use, this accent stool features bar accents that connect the legs along with a subtly raised round top for added interest. You can place this wooden accent stool in any room of the house from the bathroom to the living room to a cozy corner to create the perfect perch for your favorite decor. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.Overall Width : 16 inchesOverall Depth : 16 inchesOverall Height : 18 inchesDistance between Legs : 8.62 inchesHeight from Floor to Stretcher : 6.57 inches