Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Free People
Shaggy Sweater
$950.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Statement and ultra-luxe merino wool sweater from Loopy Mango featuring allover fringe detailing.
Need a few alternatives?
LC Lauren Conrad
Sweater
$50.00
$36.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
Rodebjer
Yngva Knit Sweater
$360.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Ganni
Hand Knit Wool Puff Pullover
$490.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ulla Johnson
Rhea Pullover - Multi
$595.00
from
Ulla Johnson
BUY
More from Free People
Free People
Yuma Woven Leather Backpack
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Velvet Cecile Ankle Boot
$67.20
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Reese High-waist Tanga
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Sweaters
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted