Cuddl Duds

Shaggy Sherpa Pullover Top

$41.60

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

It's not your fault. This shaggy sherpa is so cozy it begs for a hug, so self-wrap and go all in for the big bear embrace. It's okay. No one's watching. From Cuddl Duds. Features: raglan sleeves, thumbholes Fit: relaxed fit; generously cut with maximum wearing ease Length: missy length 26-3/4" to 28-1/2"; plus length 29" to 30" Content: 100% polyester, exclusive of decoration Care: machine wash, tumble dry This is a Cuddl Duds fit, not a QVC® fit Imported