Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Furniture of America
Shaggy Dark Gray Decorative Pillow (set Of 2)
$131.10
$91.77
Buy Now
Review It
At The Home Depot
In need of a room makeover? Add something new and cozy with these playful throw pillows. Perfect way to add a fun touch to any room.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Ruthie Velvet Floor Pillow
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Threshold
Square Woven Plaid Pillow
$19.99
$17.99
from
Target
BUY
Archive
Ostrich Cushion
£24.10
from
Anna Nina
BUY
Houzz
Rogue Modern Cushion
£16.66
from
Houzz
BUY
More from Furniture of America
More from Décor
Urban Outfitters
Ruthie Velvet Floor Pillow
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Healing Solutions
Good Sleep Essential Night Oil
$8.99
$8.53
from
Amazon
BUY
ZonLi
Weighted Blanket
$99.90
$89.90
from
Amazon
BUY
Verilux
Happylight Touch
$79.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted