Shadow Print Chelsea Boot

$135.00

The Hunter Original Chelsea Boot is a rework of the classic ankle boot. Ready for rain, each boot is handcrafted from natural rubber and vulcanized for superior protection. Retaining the iconic features of the traditional Chelsea, elasticated gussets and a nylon pull tab make for easy wear. Taking inspiration from the concept of shadow play along the Great British coastline, and paying homage to our rich British heritage, the seasonal Shadow Print in pastel blue and pink represents the ultimate coastline walk.