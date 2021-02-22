Brookstone

Shadow Lamp – Sun

$299.00 $240.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brookstone

This Shadow Lamp is a color projector made of anodized aluminum carved from a solid plate, which integrates a high power LED and a sophisticated optical system specifically designed to achieve a precise effect: a perfect projection of colors and shades. It is the intangible part, the light, that embodies the center of the project. The idea is to create a compact and minimal object with a great installation effect, which can bring into homes new metaphysical galaxies of colors in which to immerse oneself. It allows you to create new graphic patterns and extend the possible projection surface, the ceiling and walls become immense paintings where artwork is displayed. It's a powerful tool to create endless composition and decor gently the environment with its presence. PRODUCT DETAILS — Colors: Black — Materials: Anodized Aluminum, Led — Measurements: 5"L x 4"W x 61"H — Origin: China — Warranty: Manufacturer's 1 Year — Power Source: Wall Plug — Cord Length: 10' — Voltage: 100-240V — Bulb Type: LED — Bulb Included: Yes — Dimmable: No — Wattage: 6W — Lumens: 450lm/1.8A — Color Temperature: 2700K — Bulb Lifetime: 50,000 Hours — Color Rendering Index: >80% — Assembly Required: No — Instructions Included: Yes — Suitable For Outdoor Use: No — Certifications: CE, FCC — Product Weight: 6.6 lb