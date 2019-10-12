Road + Rabbit
Shadeless Accent Table Lamp (12″)
$129.00$103.20
At West Elm
Creative firm Roar + Rabbit designs textiles, furniture and home accessories that blend modern style with whimsical details. A result of our collaboration, this stands-out-from-the-crowd accent lamp marries a soft, feminine palette with a modern silhouette. KEY DETAILS Created in collaboration with Roar + Rabbit. Learn more. 5.25"diam. x 12"h. Steel in White, Antique Brass and Blush finishes. Clear plastic cord. Plug-in. Imported.