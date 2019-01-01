Shade Variation Care Nutritive Mask With Temporary Coloring - Baby Blond
$53.00
At Sephora
Highlighted and colored blonde hair tend to become grey or yellow over time, while natural blonde hair can become dull and lack shine. The nourishing ingredients in this product—almond butter and buriti oil—combined with an acidic pH of 4.5 help minimize porosity, fix natural oxidation, and evenly distribute color. The selection of iridescent pigments and fiorentina iris neutralizes brassy or yellow tints, restoring the shine, clarity, and contrast of highlights.