Kat Von D

Shade + Light Face Contour Refillable Palette

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A face contour palette, now refillable and with new and improved packaging, this all-matte contour palette features three shades for contouring and three shades for highlighting.What it does: Redesigned in a sleek hard-shell case, the Shade + Light Face Contour Refillable Palette features magnetic removable pans so you can refill and customize your dream contour palette. As an expert artist, Kat Von D uses shadow and light to create depth and dimension in her sketches and portraits. She applied the same principles of contrast and gradients to create the bestselling Shade + Light Contour Palette.Unlike traditional bronzing powders, the Shade + Light Contour Palette is loaded with a unique selection of matte shades that capture the true hues of shadow and light. The three contour shades create realistic shadows to recede facial features, while the three highlight shades impart a soft luminosity to amplify dimension, so you can effortlessly sculpt, chisel, shape, and slenderize your features for enhanced definition. A true artist's palette, designed for use with the Shade + Light Contour Brush (sold separately), these silky, buildable powders blend effortlessly into the skin for a flawless finish that flatters every skin tone and face shape.This palette contains:- 3 x 0.16 oz/ 4.5 g Shade powder in Sombre (true taupe), Shadowplay (soft brown), Subconscious (deep brown)- 3 x 0.08 oz/ 2. 25 g Light powder in Lucid (pinkish nude), Lyric (yellow beige), Levitation (soft peach)What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:The true inspiration behind the Shade + Light Contour Palette comes from all these years of trying to understand the usage of shadows and light within the portraits I draw.Kat Von D I am proud to say that Kat Von D Beauty has never tested on animalsand never will.Kat Von DFor best results, apply with the Shade + Light Contour Brush (sold separately).