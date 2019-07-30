Shade

Not only do most sunscreens come in a plastic bottle but look at the ingredients and changes are you don’t know any of them. Shade natural sunscreen SPF25 on the other hand has only 4 ingredients: Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax and Zinc Oxide. o Tested to European ISO Standards for broad spectrum effectiveness (UVA & UVB) and SPF Verification o Suitable for all skin types of all ages, does not irritate sensitive skin, can be used by people with skin allergies, is soothing, nourishing and moisturising. o No chemicals at all – no parabens, alcohol, lanolin, methylchloroisothiazolinine, methylisothiazolinone, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, phthalates, artificial perfumes, petrochemicals or colourants. o 100% natural and not tested on animals. o Non-Nano Zinc Oxide used which sits as a physical barrier to the sun, reflecting it from the skin’s surface. Zinc Oxide is the most effective broad spectrum sun protection you can get, yet it is also the safest. o Only 4 natural, skin-nourishing ingredients, nothing more, nothing less. 36% Organic Virgin Coconut Oil – We know just how healthful this amazingly versatile oil is but what most don’t know is that it also has a natural, although low, SPF. 36% Organic Unrefined Shea Butter – Known to be exceptionally good for your skin. 10% Unrefined Beeswax – Great at locking in moisture, has excellent water-repellent properties as well as being an anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti-allergenic. 18% Zinc Oxide – Widely acknowledged as offering the safest, broadest-spectrum sun protection possible, premium quality uncoated, non-Nano Zinc Oxide, which also has a cooling, slightly astringent, antiseptic, antibacterial and protective action on the skin, making Shade a perfect after sun too.